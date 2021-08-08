Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 114,388 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 143.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 377,379 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,003 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.