DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. DigitalOcean updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,080. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $63.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalOcean stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

