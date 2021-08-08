DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.46 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $130.46 million and $1.96 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00367854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.13 or 0.01170142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,039,419 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.