Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

