DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DSRLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $201.25 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaSorin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.49.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

