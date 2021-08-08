Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($75.08).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

ETR DLG traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting €64.68 ($76.09). The company had a trading volume of 65,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.15.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

