DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $277.73

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.73 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.51). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 81,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. The company has a market capitalization of £715.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.73.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

