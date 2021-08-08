Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $245.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

ALB opened at $226.71 on Friday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

