Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €120.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock opened at €84.28 ($99.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €83.01. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.