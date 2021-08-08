Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.