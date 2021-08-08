Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 247,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.