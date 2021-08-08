Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

