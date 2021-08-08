DeepBrain Chain Price Up 15% This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 15% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $557,712.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00125144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

