Decentralized Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $456,798.42 and approximately $2,786.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

