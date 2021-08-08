DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $26.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 557,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

