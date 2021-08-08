Dawson James Initiates Coverage on Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

OBLG opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15. Oblong has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Analysts expect that Oblong will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

