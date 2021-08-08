Dawson James Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.10 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 168.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 150,886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 150.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

