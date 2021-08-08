DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 861 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 447,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

