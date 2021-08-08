DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

