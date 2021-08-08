DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $10.13 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,346.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,373 shares of company stock worth $5,059,377 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

