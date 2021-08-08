DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 472.4% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 243,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 47,934.9% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

