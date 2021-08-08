DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.78.

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.