DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,584 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

