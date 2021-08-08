Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.05 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

