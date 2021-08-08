Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.