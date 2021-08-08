DAOstack Price Tops $0.0744 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $225,269.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,726.57 or 0.99888172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010568 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

