Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.