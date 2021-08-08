Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,590,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

