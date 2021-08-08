Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 2.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of MSOS opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

