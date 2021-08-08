Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,082 ($14.14), with a volume of 348,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 990.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.