D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,553 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cactus by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $5,605,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $34.57 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.