D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Horizon Bancorp worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.