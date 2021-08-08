D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $831,000 Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Shares of AGC stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.