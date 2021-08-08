D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of PDF Solutions worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

