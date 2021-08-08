D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $959,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,758 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.19 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

