D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $134.79 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

