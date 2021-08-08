D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,929 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $17,187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,839 shares of company stock valued at $727,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.