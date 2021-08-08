Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $58.00 at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.40. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.