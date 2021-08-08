CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Head to Head Contrast

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CyberArk Software and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 2 13 0 2.87 ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus price target of $169.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $21.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Volatility & Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $464.43 million 11.73 -$5.76 million $0.55 253.29 ChannelAdvisor $145.07 million 5.01 $18.83 million $0.64 38.19

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberArk Software. ChannelAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -4.96% 0.76% 0.34% ChannelAdvisor 14.64% 16.95% 12.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats CyberArk Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; First-party Dropship module, which allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that connects customers to compare shopping websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors or digital campaign audiences with path to purchase using dynamic links to the product pages or carts of retailers with the products in-stock; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

