CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $27.21 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CVRX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. 120,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,818. CVRx has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. William Blair began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

