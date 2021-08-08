Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $176.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.40 million and the lowest is $163.20 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $659.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $617.30 million, with estimates ranging from $557.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 187,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $919,899 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

