Curate Reaches Market Cap of $13.50 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Curate has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and $2.72 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00817989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,631,458 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.