Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 127,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YELP opened at $39.15 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.