Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $968,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,847,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,372 shares of company stock worth $6,821,158. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $59.51 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.