Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Perdoceo Education worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.