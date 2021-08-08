Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $992,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 688.43 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

