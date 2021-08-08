Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

