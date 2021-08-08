Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 77.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

