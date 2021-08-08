CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.67 Million

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $196.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.02 million and the highest is $206.40 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $771.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $815.97 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $844.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $50.14 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

