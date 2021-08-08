CSFB Analysts Give The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) a C$85.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a na rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.61.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.63. The firm has a market cap of C$96.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

